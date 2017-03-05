Myles Garrett continues to build case for Browns to pick him at No. 1 with impressive 40-yard dash

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett's performance Sunday in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine will only increase the buzz about him being the favorite to be drafted first overall by the Browns on April 27.

Garrett posted an official time of 4.64 seconds in the 40. His unofficial times were 4.64 and 4.74 seconds. Garrett, 6-foot-4 1/2 and 272 pounds, had unofficial 10-yard splits of 1.63 and 1.69 seconds.

"Hello, Cleveland," NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said during the telecast after Garrett's first attempt in the 40.

To say Garrett's 40 times generated excitement on social media would be an understatement.

Myles Garrett in the 40. Everyone playing for second place. Scout behind me: " We can all go home now." #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/A9Syyyp3CA — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 5, 2017

Myles Garrett: 4.64, 1.63 (at 272 pounds)

DeMarcus Ware: 4.65, 1.70 (at 251 pounds)#Browns — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 5, 2017

Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, another candidate to be picked at the top of the draft, posted an official 40 time of 5.0 seconds.

His unofficial times were 5.0 and 5.02 seconds. Allen, 6-2 5/8 and 286 pounds, had unofficial 10-yard splits of 1.74 and 1.76 seconds.