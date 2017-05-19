No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett signs rookie contract with Browns

.@Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose” was @MylesLGarrett’s song of choice for his signing ...



👻: OfficialBrowns pic.twitter.com/385vbXwqAy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2017

There's workout music. There's pregame music. There's walk-up music.

Apparently there's signing music, too.

Moments after the Browns announced No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett signed his rookie contract on Friday, the team tweeted a video clip of the former Texas A&M defensive end sitting in an office as he handled the paperwork.

Meanwhile, Seal's Kiss From a Rose played in the background. In their tweet, the Browns called the hit single from the mid-1990s Garrett's "song of choice for his signing."

It was a fitting scene for a player with a fascinating personality and a broad array of interests, including music, art, dinosaurs and poetry.

The terms of Garrett's contract would be music to anyone's ears who received them.

Garrett's fully guaranteed four-year deal includes a team option for a fifth year and is worth $30.4 million. It includes a signing bonus of about $20.3 million.

It contains offset language, meaning Garrett wouldn't be able to double dip in the event the Browns cut him before the contract expires and a new team signs him. A player without offset language would be able to keep the money his original team owed him from his rookie deal, plus whatever money his new team agreed to pay him.

In three seasons at Texas A&M, Garrett compiled 32.5 sacks in 36 games. He earned first-team All-American honors the past two seasons and became the ninth unanimous All-American selection in school history last year.

The Browns have signed six of the 10 players they drafted last month: Garrett, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (third round), cornerback Howard Wilson (fourth), offensive tackle Rod Johnson (fifth), kicker Zane Gonzalez (seventh) and running back Matthew Dayes (seventh).

They have yet to sign strong safety Jabrill Peppers (first round), tight end David Njoku (first), quarterback DeShone Kizer (second) and defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (sixth).