North Carolina QB, Mentor native Mitch Trubisky announces he'll enter April's NFL Draft

Will the Browns turn to a hometown hero as they search for their quarterback of the future?

North Carolina junior quarterback and Mentor native Mitch Trubisky announced Monday he'll enter April's NFL Draft.

"After much research, reflection and prayer, I have officially decided to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft," Trubisky wrote on Twitter. He also explained his decision on ThePlayersTribune.com.

Trubisky, Notre Dame junior quarterback and Toledo native DeShone Kizer and Clemson junior quarterback Deshaun Watson are widely considered the top-three quarterbacks in this year's draft class. Watson will face Alabama on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game.

The Browns need a quarterback as much as any team, and they own two first-round picks (Nos. 1 and 12 overall) and the first selection of the second round (No. 33 overall).

Unlike Trubisky and Kizer, Watson is eligible to play in the Senior Bowl later this month. Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage made the revelation last week during a radio interview with WKNR (850-AM), explaining Watson is eligible because he graduated from Clemson with a communications degree.

Should Watson accept the invitation, Savage said he would play for Browns coach Hue Jackson in the Senior Bowl. Jackson and the Browns will coach the South team. Senior Bowl participants will practice Jan. 24-26 before playing in the exhibition game Jan. 28 in Mobile, Ala.

As for Trubisky, the Browns will continue to do their home work on him.

Head of football operations Sashi Brown and vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry attended the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30 and watched Trubisky and North Carolina fall to Stanford 25-23 in El Paso, Texas. Trubisky had an uneven performance but helped North Carolina rally in the final minute before he was sacked on a failed two-point attempt.

In Trubisky's lone college season as a starter, he went 8-5 and completed 304-of-447 passes (68 percent) for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions.