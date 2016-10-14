Opposing tight ends have staggering numbers vs. Browns this season

Opposing tight ends have been targeted 54 times against the Browns (0-5) through five games this season, and 43 of those passes have been completed for 501 yards and five touchdowns. So opponents have completed a staggering 80 percent of their passes to tight ends.

"People are going to keep exploiting that until we can get it slowed down and stopped," coach Hue Jackson said. "It is an area that we have an emphasis on and we are going to try to get corrected.

"Guard your man. We have to do that better and with more confidence. Some guys have made some plays on us that way, and we have to do better."

What's the key to correcting it? Defensive coordinator Ray Horton said it's not as simple as double-teaming because other opponents would be left open.

"We've got to know that a lot of quarterbacks, that's some of their top targets -- the tight ends," inside linebacker Chris Kirksey said. "We've just got to make sure to be physical with the tight ends, get a jump on their routes, know what routes they're running, the concepts."

Fixing the issue Sunday against the Tennessee Titans (2-3) will be easier said than done.

The Titans have one of the NFL's best tight ends -- 2015 Pro Bowl selection Delanie Walker. He has yet to have a 100-yard receiving game in four games this season -- he sat out Week 3 with an injured hamstring -- compiling 16 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns. But he led the league in catches by a tight end last season with 94 for 1,088 yards and six touchdowns.

Horton said Walker falls in line with some of the other standout tight ends the Browns have encountered this season, including Washington's Jordan Reed (nine catches on 10 targets for 73 yards and two TDs in Week 4) and New England's Rob Gronkowski (five catches on seven targets for 109 yards in Week 5) and Martellus Bennett (six catches on eight targets for 67 yards and three TDs).

"He is a guy that can fly," Kirksey said of Walker. "He is a game changer. He is one of their top targets, and I tip my hat off to him. He is a good player, but we just have to make sure that we don’t give him a spark so just have to tune in on him and make sure we know where he is on the field."