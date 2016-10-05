Patriots coach Bill Belichick says Jim Brown statue long overdue: 'Nobody I have higher respect for'

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday the Jim Brown statue the Browns unveiled Sept. 18 outside FirstEnergy Stadium is "definitely long overdue."

When Belichick served as head coach of the Browns from 1991-95, he formed a strong bond with the legendary running back and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brown was heavily involved with the team in an unofficial capacity during Belichick's tenure in Cleveland.

"Nobody I have higher respect for than Jim Brown," Belichick said during a conference call with reporters who cover the Browns.

Belichick will soon receive an opportunity to see the statue in person for the first time because the Patriots (3-1) will visit the Browns (0-4) on Sunday.

"In my opinion, no greater player in professional football than Jim Brown," Belichick said. "But on top of that, Jim's a very special person. He's a great friend and he's a great leader. I respect and have great admiration for the things that Jim has accomplished throughout his life, his career on the football field, lacrosse field, but more importantly off the field.

"The Amer-I-Can program that he's developed, I've had the opportunity to witness that, be a part of it first hand and be involved with Jim on some of the things that he was doing with that, with his organization there. I wish that statue had been there when I was there. It certainly would have been deserving then, however long ago that was, 25 years ago or whatever it was. Great man, great football player, great person."