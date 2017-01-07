Report: Browns associate head coach-offense Pep Hamilton considering leaving to join Michigan

Browns associate head coach-offense Pep Hamilton is considering leaving the organization to reunite with coach Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan, NFL Network reported Saturday morning.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed Michigan's interest in Hamilton.

Hamilton served as Harbaugh's wide receivers coach at Stanford in 2010 and became its offensive coordinator when Harbaugh left to coach the San Francisco 49ers. Now Michigan has an opening on its coaching staff after passing game coordinator Jedd Fisch left this week to take the offensive coordinator gig at UCLA.

Browns coach Hue Jackson is in charge of the offense and calls the plays, but Hamilton is his highest-ranking assistant on that side of the ball. Hamilton also handles the responsibilities of a quarterbacks coach, even though it isn't part of his title.

So Hamilton's departure would create a significant change on the staff, and the Browns are already considering firing defensive coordinator Ray Horton and replacing him with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.