Rethinking Myles Garrett for the Browns at No. 1 in the 2017 NFL Draft and free agent fits (podcast)

The Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com podcast is back, and this week we look at the two best players in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The belief of many is that the Cleveland Browns should take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall. On this week’s episode, Nate Ulrich analyzes what he sees in the pass rusher, and why he maybe shouldn’t be the 100 percent consensus choice for Cleveland.

MORE: Deshaun Watson jokes Cowboys should draft him, trade Dak Prescott, Tony Romo to QB-starved Browns: ‘They need two’

After watching several games, Nate came away impressed by Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Which makes more sense for the Browns? We make the case for both players.

MORE: Forecasting a crucial offseason for the Browns

In the second half of this week’s show we figure out some good free agent fits for the Browns on the offensive line, defensive line and in the secondary.