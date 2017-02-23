All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Cleveland Browns

Rethinking Myles Garrett for the Browns at No. 1 in the 2017 NFL Draft and free agent fits (podcast)

By Dan Kadar Published: February 23, 2017

The Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com podcast is back, and this week we look at the two best players in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The belief of many is that the Cleveland Browns should take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall. On this week’s episode, Nate Ulrich analyzes what he sees in the pass rusher, and why he maybe shouldn’t be the 100 percent consensus choice for Cleveland.

MORE: Deshaun Watson jokes Cowboys should draft him, trade Dak Prescott, Tony Romo to QB-starved Browns: ‘They need two’

After watching several games, Nate came away impressed by Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Which makes more sense for the Browns? We make the case for both players.

MORE: Forecasting a crucial offseason for the Browns

In the second half of this week’s show we figure out some good free agent fits for the Browns on the offensive line, defensive line and in the secondary.

Cleveland Browns Archives

MOST POPULAR

OHIO.COM VIDEOS

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next

Browns news, features and notes