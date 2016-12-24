Rookie Cody Kessler only active backup QB for Browns despite Hue Jackson saying RG3 on short leash

Rookie Cody Kessler will be the only backup quarterback active for the Browns for the third consecutive game.

Kessler will be behind starter Robert Griffin III when the Browns (0-14) face the San Diego Chargers (5-9) beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

But Kessler might not sit for long. Coach Hue Jackson has said he won't hesitate to bench Griffin and replace him with Kessler if the game doesn't unfold the way he would like.

Quarterbacks Josh McCown and rookie Kevin Hogan will be inactive for the Browns along with running back Darius Jackson, center Gabe Ikard and defensive linemen Tyrone Holmes, Gabe Wright and Stephen Paea.

The following players will be inactive for the Chargers: starting running back Melvin Gordon (hip, knee), starting cornerback Craig Mager (shoulder), starting left tackle King Dunlap (knee), tight end Asante Cleveland, center Max Tuerk, wide receiver Jeremy Butler (ankle) and defensive tackle Kaleb Eulls.

Running back Kenneth Farrow is expected to start in place of Gordon. Cornerback Trevor Williams is expected to start in place of Mager. Left tackle Chris Hairston is expected to start in place of Dunlap.