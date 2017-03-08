Safety Tony Jefferson expected to sign with Ravens after Browns pursued him, according to reports

It's bad enough the Browns have grown accustomed to losing to the Baltimore Ravens during the season.

Now apparently it's on the verge of happening in the offseason.

Arizona Cardinals strong safety Tony Jefferson is expected to sign with the Ravens despite the Browns offering the impending unrestricted free agent more money, NFL Network reported Wednesday night. ESPN also reported Jefferson is expected to sign with the Ravens.

Earlier Wednesday, a league source told the Beacon Journal the Browns, who went 1-15 last season, had expressed interest in Jefferson, 25.

The NFL's free-agency negotiating period opened at noon Tuesday, but player contracts cannot be executed with new teams until free agency begins at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Last season, Jefferson started 14 of the 15 games in which he appeared and compiled 96 tackles, including two sacks, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles. It was his first season as a full-time starter.

ProFootballFocus.com ranked Jefferson 13th on its list of the top-50 free agents. NFL.com ranked him 13th on its list of the top-101 free agents.

FirstCoastNews.com reported the Browns are expected to pursue Jacksonville Jaguars strong safety Johnathan Cyprien.

Cyprien, 26, has started all 60 games in which he's appeared the past four seasons. He started 16 games last season and compiled 127 tackles, including one sack, with four passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Cyprien is 30th on PFF's list and 44th on NFL.com's rankings.

The Browns have about $102 million in salary-cap space, more than any other team, so it's not surprising that they have been linked to several impending free agents.

NFL Network reporter Michael Silver, a close friend of Browns coach Hue Jackson, mentioned Cincinnati Bengals right guard Kevin Zeitler, Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower and Ravens right tackle Rick Wagner as players to watch in connection with Cleveland. Wagner has since agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions worth more than $9 million per tear, NFL Network reported.

The Houston Chronicle reported the Browns are among several teams interested in Houston Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye. The Texans want him back but are concerned about the possibility of losing him to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN.

Several teams showed strong interest in Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk, a Cloverleaf High School graduate and 2016 Pro Bowl selection, a league source said.

ESPN reported the Browns were among the interested parties, but Juszczyk plans to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. Juszczyk's deal with the 49ers will be for four years and worth $21 million, according to NFL Network.