Steelers 27, Browns 24, OT: Browns set franchise record for losses in season, own No. 1 overall pick

PITTSBURGH: The Browns failed to take advantage of the Pittsburgh Steelers resting their biggest stars and suffered a 27-24 overtime loss Sunday in the season finale at Heinz Field.

Finishing 1-15, the Browns set the franchise record for the most losses in a season. They went 2-14 as an expansion team in 1999.

As a result, the Browns also own the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft.

After clinching the AFC North title and securing a No. 3 playoff seed last week, the Steelers sat their offense’s top players -- quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown, running back Le’Veon Bell and center Maurkice Pouncey.

Those absences still didn’t result in the Browns earning their first winning streak since 2014.

The Browns won the coin toss before overtime and elected to receive the kickoff.

They produced a 17-yard, 65-yard drive and took a 24-21 lead when Cody Parkey made a 34-yard field goal with 7:17 left.

But the Steelers countered with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to secure the win.

Backup quarterback Landry Jones completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cobi Hamilton with 2:57 left in overtime to lift the Steelers (11-5) over the Browns. Hamilton beat the coverage of undrafted rookie cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun and made the catch in the back left corner of the end zone.

With the score tied 21-21, the Browns advanced to the Steelers’ 5 late in the fourth quarter when Pryor caught a 43-yard pass from quarterback Robert Griffin III. But on the next play, Crowell ran for 2 yards and fumbled. The Steelers recovered at the 3 with 56 seconds left. They couldn’t get anything going on the final series of regulation.

Pryor eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards this season by catching a 9-yard pass during the first play of overtime. Pryor finished with seven catches for 94 yards.

Griffin went 29-of-40 passing for 232 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He posted a passer rating of 92.9.

Running back Isaiah Crowell had 19 carries for 152 yards.

Boddy-Calhoun nearly returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter but fumbled into the end zone at the last second.

Boddy-Calhoun intercepted a pass from Jones intended for wide receiver Robert Ayers and returned 67 yards. While he was on the verge of reaching the end zone, wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey stripped him of the ball and Jones recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback with 3:22 left in the third quarter.

The officials initially ruled Boddy-Calhoun scored a touchdown but reversed the call after a replay review.

The Steelers took control at their 20 and orchestrated a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to tie the score 14-14 with 13:21 left in the fourth quarter. A play after Browns cornerback Joe Haden was penalized for pass interference in the end zone, running back DeAngelo Williams rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 13:31 left in the fourth quarter.

The Browns responded by driving to the Steelers’ 23, but on third-and-five, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers beat undrafted rookie center Anthony Fabiano and sacked Griffin for an 8-yard loss.

The Browns settled for a 49-yard field goal, but Parkey missed the attempt wide left with 7:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers ran with the momentum and took a 21-14 lead after wide receiver Demarcus Ayers beat Boddy-Calhoun’s coverage on a crossing route, caught a short pass from Jones and scored a touchdown on an 11-yard catch-and-run with 5:14 left.

The Browns, though, fired right back. On second-and-14, Crowell broke loose for a 67-yard run. On the next play, running back George Atkinson rushed for a 5-yard touchdown, allowing the Browns to tie the score 21-21 with 3:28 left.

The Browns led 14-7 at halftime.

The Steelers used their starting defense, but Griffin had a strong first half anyway. He completed 16-of-20 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and posted a rating of 104.8.

The Browns drew first blood during their second series when Griffin threw his first touchdown pass in five starts this season. Rookie tight end Seth DeValve was wide open when he caught a short pass from Griffin and beat cornerback Ross Cockrell to the front right corner of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. The score finished an eight-play, 55-yard drive and allowed the Browns to capture a 7-0 lead with 7:48 left in the first quarter.

Another touchdown pass from Griffin to a tight end created a 14-0 advantage for the Browns. Tight end Gary Barnidge was wide open when he ran a slant route and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Griffin on second-and-goal, capping an 11-play, 67-yard march with 9:21 remaining in the second quarter.

Griffin completed 15 of his first 19 passes before being intercepted by inside linebacker Ryan Shazier near the goal line with 3:39 left in the second quarter. Griffin’s pass was intended for rookie wide receiver Rashard Higgins in the end zone, but Shazier snagged it at the 2.

The Browns then forced a three-and-out and took over at the Steelers’ 47 after a punt.

But undrafted rookie center Anthony Fabiano sailed a shotgun snap over Griffin’s head on first-and-10 from the 47, and Steelers safety Sean Davis recovered at the Browns’ 37 with 2:01 left in the second quarter. This is Fabiano’s first regular-season start at center on any level. The door opened for him when the Browns decided to experiment with 2015 first-round draft pick Cameron Erving by moving him from center to right tackle.

The Steelers capitalized on the miscue by trimming their deficit to 14-7 with a seven-play, 37-yard scoring drive. On second-and-10, Williams caught a short pass from Jones, busted through linebacker Jamie Collins’ attempted tackle and bolted into the end zone for an 11-yard, catch-and-run touchdown with 31 seconds left before halftime.