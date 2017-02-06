Steelers cut Justin Gilbert; Browns' Joe Thomas says that happens when players don't like football

If you don't like football, it doesn't matter how talented you are, your star will burn out quick. https://t.co/r7PfDSTljL — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 6, 2017

Browns 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas provided a harsh reminder to his Twitter followers after the Pittsburgh Steelers released one of his former teammates.

In response to Monday's news that the Steelers cut former No. 8 overall draft pick and gargantuan bust Justin Gilbert, Thomas tweeted, "If you don't like football, it doesn't matter how talented you are, your star will burn out quick."

The Browns traded Gilbert to the Steelers on Sept. 3 in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round selection. Gilbert, a cornerback and kickoff returner, appeared in 12 regular-season and two playoff games with the Steelers without making a start.

He was plagued by maturity problems and an undisclosed personal issue during his time with the Browns, who picked him in the first round in 2014. In his two seasons in Cleveland, he appeared in just 23 of 32 games with three starts, compiling 29 tackles, nine passes defensed and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

Gilbert admitted he "was missing like tons of meetings” as a rookie partly because he’s a self-proclaimed "hard sleeper."

That type of attitude obviously gave Thomas the impression Gilbert doesn't like football.