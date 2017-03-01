Suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon to apply for reinstatement, business manager tells ESPN

Click the link for an updated version of this story: Browns notebook: Sashi Brown says team hasn’t even discussed "complicated process" of Josh Gordon trying to re-enter NFL

Suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will apply for reinstatement into the NFL on Wednesday, his business manager Michael Johnson told ESPN.

Gordon has missed 43 of the past 48 games because of recurring violations of the league's substance-abuse policy. He hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since Dec. 21, 2014, and it's unknown whether Commissioner Roger Goodell will reinstate him.

He was on the brink of returning from a four-game suspension to play for the Browns Oct. 9 against the New England Patriots when he announced Sept. 29 he would instead step away from his comeback attempt to enter inpatient rehabilitation. Gordon's third known trip to rehab lasted 30 days and began on the heels of him becoming entangled in a paternity case.

"Josh is living with me and is in the best place mentally that he has been in dating back years before entering the NFL," Johnson told ESPN. "He has taken the proper steps to treat his issues and has followed a very strict protocol that the league and our team here has laid out for him.

"He's also in the best shape of his life and feels even better than he did when he had his breakout year in 2013. This will be a special year for Josh and we are all very proud of the way he has taken the necessary steps to turn his life around."

When Gordon left the Browns and went to rehab in September, the organization made it clear it was done with him.

"I think what we need to do is just close that chapter right now," Browns coach Hue Jackson said Sept. 30. "He’s doing what he needs to do, and we need to do what we need to do, which is continue to move forward.

"Obviously, Josh is not here and doing what he thinks he needs to do for his life, which we support 100 percent. And I think after today, today is really the last Josh Gordon comment I want to make about that. I think what’s best for our football team is that we move forward and move on. He’s not going to be with us, and we wish him well. But we’re moving forward. We’re going to move on."

An NFL spokesman said the league had no comment on Gordon's business manager saying he would apply for reinstatement.

The NFL Players Association now lists Joby Branion as Gordon's agent. Drew Rosenhaus previously represented him. Branion did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment about Gordon's situation.

Gordon has served a suspension in each of the past four seasons. In 2013, he played 14 games and compiled 87 catches for a league-leading 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selection.

If Gordon were reinstated, the Browns would hold his rights through the 2018 season. He would be a restricted free agent after the 2017 season and an unrestricted free agent after the 2018 season.

And one failed drug test would result in another indefinite suspension for Gordon because he's in stage three of the substance-abuse program.