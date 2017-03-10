All CATEGORIES
Terrelle Pryor leaves Browns in free agency to sign 1-year, $8 million deal with Washington

By Nate Ulrich Published: March 10, 2017

Former Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is signing a one-year, $8 million contract with Washington, ESPN reported Friday.

Washington later announced it signed Pryor.

"I'm happy to be here," Pryor said in a video posted on Washington's Twitter account. "I'm happy to make some plays for you guys and make some big-time plays. Let's go."

Once free agency kicked off Thursday, the Browns thought there was still a chance Pryor would re-sign with them, but they also considered it unlikely.

Last year, in Pryor's first full season after switching from quarterback to receiver, the former Ohio State standout led the Browns with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

On Thursday, the Browns signed former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt to a four-year deal worth $32.5 million, including $17 million guaranteed.

