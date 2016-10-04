The Cleveland Browns are losing, but this season feels different (podcast)

On this week's Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com podcast, we have a ton of Cleveland Browns news to cover.

This week's show with Browns beat writer Nate Ulrich starts with the latest on Josh Gordon. What is his status? When will the Browns release him? Nate explains everything you need to know about Gordon.

Without Gordon, it further puts the onus on the Browns to work on a contract extension for wide receiver Terrelle Pryor. Nate talks about that, and how the Browns need to do the same with running back Isaiah Crowell.

Crowell is second in the NFL in rushing yards, and Nate talks about the running back's break out season. Still, despite the play of Pryor and Crowell, the Browns are the NFL's only winless team at 0-4. Are they having trouble finishing games? Nate thinks so.

Despite this team being the worst in the NFL based on their record, Nate talks about why this team feels different from the other terrible Browns teams we've seen in the past.

Also on this week's jam-packed show, we talk the play of Cody Kessler, we look ahead to quarterbacks in the 2017 NFL Draft and close by previewing Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.