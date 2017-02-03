All CATEGORIES
Cleveland Browns

The logic of Jimmy Garoppolo and the Browns, Senior Bowl rewind and Super Bowl predictions (podcast)

By Dan Kadar Published: February 3, 2017

The Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com podcast is back, and this week Nate Ulrich is here to look back on Cleveland Browns news.

Nate is fresh off a week at the Senior Bowl where Hue Jackson and the Browns coaching staff ran practices for the South team. The practices featured a spirited back and forth between Jackson and new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Nate talks about those, and how they will translate to the practice field in Berea. Nate also picks out some players who caught his eye in Mobile, Ala. who might be on the radar for the Browns in 2017 NFL Draft.

We also go over the contract for linebacker Jamie Collins, and how it's hard to find a negative in the deal.

The talk about acquiring quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is sticking around, so we talk about it, and why it's logical for the Browns. We close this week's show making Super Bowl predictions. Have your own? What do you think of trading for Garoppolo? Let us know in the comments and we might bring it up in next week's show.

