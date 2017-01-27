All CATEGORIES
Veteran scout Ron Hill and Browns part ways

By Nate Ulrich Published: January 27, 2017

Veteran scout Ron Hill and the Browns had a mutual parting of ways, a person familiar with the move confirmed Friday.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com first reported it.

Former Browns General Manager Ray Farmer hired Hill in June 2014 and gave him the title of senior player personnel associate. Hill held the title of scout last year.

He has more than 36 years of experience as an NFL scout or player personnel executive. His lengthy resume includes stints as the Jacksonville Jaguars' director of pro personnel and the Atlanta Falcons' vice president of football operations and vice president of player personnel.

