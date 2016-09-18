All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Cleveland Browns

Videos and photos from statue unveiling of Browns legend Jim Brown

By Nate Ulrich Published: September 18, 2016

The Browns unveiled a statue immortalizing legendary running back Jim Brown outside the southwest corner of FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday morning. Below are videos of the reveal and interviews with Brown and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

Below are some photos.

Cleveland Browns Archives

MOST POPULAR

OHIO.COM VIDEOS

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • Entertainment Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next

Browns news, features and notes