Videos and photos from statue unveiling of Browns legend Jim Brown

The Browns unveiled a statue immortalizing legendary running back Jim Brown outside the southwest corner of FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday morning. Below are videos of the reveal and interviews with Brown and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

Below are some photos.

One more shot pic.twitter.com/NrIyABbxVw — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) September 18, 2016

Jim Brown statue up close pic.twitter.com/6gCJpPvXb5 — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) September 18, 2016

Jim Brown: "This is a special day." pic.twitter.com/XIp8WVQqfL — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) September 18, 2016