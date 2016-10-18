Why Cody Kessler should be the QB for the Browns (podcast)

The Cleveland Browns may be 0-6 this season, but quarterback Cody Kessler has been playing well. On this week's Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com podcast, Nate Ulrich explains why his opinion on the rookie has changed.

But is Kessler playing well enough that the Browns won't have to take a quarterback early in the 2017 NFL Draft? Nate talks about what Kessler has to show the rest of this season, and what leaves some doubt.

MORE: Browns coach Hue Jackson on QB Cody Kessler: ‘This guy’s playing as good as I’ve had in a long time’

We also look back on Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans. In doing so, we touch on head coach Hue Jackson's decision to go for a two-point conversion, the play of wide receiver Ricardo Louis and Danny Shelton getting his first career sack.

We close this week's show looking ahead to Sunday's road game in Cincinnati and watch to watch for against the Bengals.