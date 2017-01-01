Why it would make sense for Browns coach Hue Jackson to lobby for addition to front office

Browns coach Hue Jackson will urge owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam to add a proven, old-school talent evaluator to the front office to provide checks and balances for head of football operations Sashi Brown and a player personnel department with a strong commitment to analytics.

At least that's what unnamed team and league sources have told Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com.

According to the report, Jackson isn't planning to request the removal of Brown, whose first season in charge of the 53-man roster will end when the Browns (1-14) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) in the finale beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at Heinz Field.

But the idea that Jackson would want a decision maker added to the mix to oversee player evaluation or help guide it makes sense, especially because the franchise will enter a crucial offseason armed with two first-round draft picks.

Neither Brown nor chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta has a traditional football background. Brown has an impressive resume as a salary-cap expert, contract negotiator and lawyer. DePodesta spent 20 years working in Major League Baseball.

Vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry is the highest-ranking member of the front office who has a conventional scouting background, but he is 29 and inexperienced by NFL front-office standards.

Brown leans on Jackson for advice on player evaluation. There's nothing wrong with that, but Jackson has so many responsibilities as head coach and could use someone he trusts to be his voice in that capacity.

So it would not come as a surprise if Jackson were to ask for a person who fits the bill to be hired.

After all, when Jackson explained his relationship with Brown on Nov. 17, it became apparent a piece might be missing.

"I think [Brown] leans on me a lot when it comes to a lot of those things," Jackson said of player evaluation. "Again, we are getting to know each other, and I have a lot of faith and trust in Sashi. I respect what you are saying, that he is a lawyer, but I also respect that you start some place and you work at it. His work ethic is second to none, and he spends the time and he is willing to listen and work through different things."

Perhaps Jackson believes the organization would be better served if there was another strong football man with whom Brown could work.

Jackson and likely Jimmy Haslam will have chances to address this topic with reporters after the Browns play the Steelers.