Why the Cleveland Browns must give Terrelle Pryor a contract extension now (podcast)

By Dan Kadar Published: September 27, 2016

On this week's Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com podcast, we look back at the team's narrow loss on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Browns lost 30-24 in overtime, but maybe we shouldn't feel so bad about this type of loss. Beat writer Nate Ulrich explains why that is the case, and how the amount of starters lost is already working against the team.

Nate also expands heavily on the play of wide receiver Terrelle Pryor. He says the Browns need to make a push on giving him a longer contract, but will they?

We close this week's show looking at a couple news items, including Alvin Bailey's OVI arrest and players could be coming back from injury, before looking ahead to the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

