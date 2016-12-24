Winless Browns earn first lead since Nov. 10, hold 17-10 halftime edge over Chargers

Do you believe in Christmas Eve miracles?

There's two whole quarters left to play, but the 0-14 Browns earned a 17-10 halftime lead over the San Diego Chargers on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium and are at least flirting with winning their first game this season. It's the fifth time this season they have led at halftime.

The Browns won the coin toss, but coach Hue Jackson made a puzzling decision by deferring and kicking off to the Chargers. San Diego entered the game with an NFL-leading eight game-opening touchdowns and quarterback Philip Rivers had a perfect passer rating (158.3) on game-opening drives.

The decision to let the Chargers have the ball first predictably backfired.

They started with a 50-yard pass from Rivers to former Browns wide receiver Travis Benjamin, who beat the coverage of cornerback Joe Haden. They later went for it fourth-and-1 at the Browns' 4 and picked up a first down when rookie running back Kenneth Farrow bolted ahead for 3 yards. On the next play, tight end Antonio Gates caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Rivers, capping the eight-play, 75-yard march and allowing the Chargers to capture a 7-0 lead with 10:49 left in the first quarter.

The Browns, though, fired back during the ensuing series.

Aided by three defensive penalties, they assembled a 10-play, 72-yard scoring drive. They went for it on fourth-and-6 at the Chargers' 39 with quarterback Robert Griffin III's 10-yard pass to tight end Gary Barnidge giving them a first down. On first-and-goal, running back Isaiah Crowell sprinted off the right side for an 8-yard touchdown, allowing the Browns to tie the score 7-7 with 5:12 left in the first quarter.

The Chargers immediately countered with a seven-play, 50-yard drive and took a 10-7 lead when Josh Lambo made a 43-yard field goal with 1:49 left in the first quarter.

The back-and-forth continued with the Browns producing a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive during the next possession. Rookie tight end Seth DeValve held onto a 21-yard pass from Griffin despite taking a hit from safety Darrell Stuckey and hurting his back. Crowell ran right for a 4-yard touchdown on the next play, and the Browns seized a 14-10 lead with 12:39 left in the second quarter.

The Browns hadn't led an opponent since they held a 7-6 halftime advantage over the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 10. They also hadn't scored more than one touchdown since Oct. 30 against the New York Jets.

After scores on the game's first four series, Browns cornerback Jamar Taylor ended the streak by intercepting Rivers' underthrown pass intended for Gates and returning it 17 yards to the Browns' 30 with 9:35 remaining in the second quarter.

The Browns then turned the takeaway into three points when Cody Parkey made a 49-yard field goal to give them a 17-10 lead with 4:46 left in the first half.

Griffin went 10-of-17 passing for 113 yards and a rating of 78.8 in the first half. He also rushed five times for 43 yards and took three sacks.

Crowell compiled eight carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Rivers completed 11-of-18 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown with one interception in the first half. His rating was 82.9.