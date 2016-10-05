Backup point guards the focus in Cavs' 117-102 win over Magic in preseason opener

CLEVELAND: LeBron James had seven points and six assists and Kevin Love had eight points as the Cavs easily handled the Orlando Magic 117-102 Wednesday in their preseason opener.

Both James and Love played only 13 minutes on a night Kyrie Irving sat out to rest and Tristan Thompson was a late scratch with a stiff left foot, although it isn’t considered serious. DeAndre Liggins started at point guard in place of Irivng in part so coach Tyronn Lue could keep rookie Kay Felder with the reserves. Felder impressed with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench, including a basket off an offensive rebound and another off a steal and fast break.

“That will be more his role when the season starts,” Lue said of Felder.

Aside from J.R. Smith’s contract standoff, the most compelling battle in this preseason is to sort out who will be the backup to Irving. None of the candidates are an ideal fit. Felder is the only natural point guard, but he’s undersized and still raw.

McRae is getting a crash course at the position and Liggins is viewed as more of a combo guard. He has appeared in exactly one NBA game over the last three years – and that was three years ago – although he has twice been named the Development League’s Defensive Player of the Year. He went to summer league this year with the Cavs.

“They put the ball in my hands a little bit,” Liggins said of summer league. “They seen that I could make plays and get people involved.”

McRae led the Cavs with 20 points off the bench Wednesday to go with seven rebounds and five assists. Liggins had six points and three assists and Channing Frye had 12 points.

The Cavs led by 26 at the half and 97-69 after the third before both sides cleared their benches. Jonathan Holmes scored 12 points off the bench for the Cavs in the second half.