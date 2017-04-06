Cavs 114, Celtics 91: Marla's 25 shots from Beyond the Arc on statement games, the right mindset

Notes, quotes and observations after the Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics 114-91 Wednesday night at TD Garden.

1. The showdown of the two teams tied for the lead in the Eastern Conference became a statement game, but not in the way you might think.

2. “Nah, no statement game,” LeBron James said. “Maybe for ourselves. We need to get better. Tonight we did that. That’s it. We don’t need a statement for anybody but ourselves and tonight was good for our group.”

3. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue knew why the Cavs played what may have been their best game for 48 minutes since February.

4. “We was just focused tonight,” Lue said.

5. The fact the Cavs are fighting the Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with four regular-season games remaining is partially self-inflicted. Yes, injuries have robbed them of their rhythm and made it tough for Lue to put together the team’s best rotations. Just when everyone seems to be healthy, like when Kyle Korver returned Tuesday against the Magic, Tristan Thompson suffered a sprained right thumb the same night that will keep him out at least two games (including Wednesday).

6. But the Cavs have messed around with opponents that they could have put away in the third quarter, which would have allowed more opportunity for rest. They have put forth effort when they felt like it. They have focused when they felt like it. They have gotten back on defense, picked up the pace, executed the game plan when they felt like it.

7. It’s not a matter of the players tuning out Lue, it’s the fact that winning the NBA championship has given individuals a greater sense of self-worth. They’ve gone in different directions, as Kyrie Irving observed last week. Full-team dinners may have turned into eight-man dinners.

8. The sense of putting the team above themselves has been lost. But that doesn’t mean they can’t get it back.

9. Perhaps they need examples of what happens when they all pull together to remember what it felt like. They got one on Tuesday night at home when they buried the Magic with a 43-point third quarter, shooting 71 percent from the field and hitting 9 of 13 3-pointers. That onslaught prompted Magic coach Frank Vogel to say, “Nobody can survive that.”

10. Celtics coach Brad Stevens may have been saying the same about the second quarter Wednesday. With James scoring 15 of his game-high 36 points, the Cavs outscored the Celtics 38-22, including a 22-4 run to start the period. The Cavs shot 64 percent from the field as James made 7 of 9. They claimed a 14-8 edge on the glass. They committed no turnovers.

11. “We were lucky it wasn’t worse,” Stevens said of the final score as he considered that the Cavs hit only 7 of 27 in the first quarter. “That would be my first thought when I came in here.”

12. Asked about James’ second-quarter explosion, J.R. Smith said, “I think he knew he had to step up with Double T (Thompson) being out, he had to play like a point 5 for us. On the offensive end he’s moving the ball, passing, but he’s guarding a big, which also caused matchup problems for them. It actually worked out for us. He might be our new backup 5.”

13. Smith didn’t know if it was the Cavs’ best game as a team this season because he missed 36 with a fractured right thumb.

14. “It might be. Probably the best one I’ve been a part of,” he said. “We just played well, played well defensively. Got stops and finally got out and ran in transition.”

15. On Tuesday night, Love looked forward to the challenge of playing the Celtics, saying the Cavs needed a game like this.

16. “You saw it in the third quarter last night at home, we played really good basketball. Tonight we put together a good string of basketball for just about 48 minutes,” Love said. “That felt like us. It had been a while since we put together a game like that. That’s what I meant we needed that. It’s a great environment, the fans are great here, they get on top of you, they love their team. They’re well coached, they have great personnel. Tonight was definitely big for us, especially coming into a back-to-back in a tough situation and make the best of it.”

17. Smith said the Cavs’ dominance was all about the approach they took to the game.

18. “I think it was in everybody’s mindset that we needed this win,” Smith said. “We know where we belong, we know what we want for us as a team. And we’ve got a veteran team, we’ve got guys who have done this before. That helps, too.

19. “Every game you don’t approach like it’s the Eastern Conference finals possibility. Obviously you’re not going to play a Western Conference team like you’re going to play them. It’s just a different mindset.”

20. After a 7-10 March, the Cavs are 3-0 in April and have won four straight going into Friday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks. It felt like in their minds Wednesday was another huge step in putting aside a string of four losses in five games at the end of last month, three of them blowouts.

21. It feels like they may be finding their way back to each other, back to putting the team before the individual.

22. “It’s not easy, I’ll tell you that, to even demonstrate any sort of confidence, especially when things aren’t going well,” Irving said. “But it just really comes with just demanding more and really just waiting on those results and being as patient as we can, but also understanding the steps that it takes to get to where you kind of envision.

23. “It never is going to be perfect, but as long as you bond from moment to moment, whether it be mistakes or whether it be the perfect thing and still have the same mindset, I feel like that’s where we’re heading. We’re able to communicate honestly and go out there and execute and know what to expect from each other and when you have that, you can have performances like this and still be critical of the things that you want to improve on. So, good, bad, we still got to have the same mentality and go out there and do whatever it takes.”

24. Irving sounded like he will take offense to those who say the Cavs have made a drastic change in the past week, since a six-point loss in Chicago that prompted a team meeting afterward at United Center.

25. “I’m pretty sure everybody is going to write about it, probably this drastic change, all of the sudden the Cavs are contenders again,” Irving said. “But for us, it’s just really minimizing the mistakes and then as one of the leaders on the team, bringing guys along as best we can. It hasn’t been easy and it still won’t be easy, but we need these games to finish out the season. Tonight was a great test for us and we needed it.”

