Cavs 132, Pacers 117; Jason Lloyd's 25 thoughts on Korver's role, resting stars and defense

INDIANAPOLIS: Twenty-five thoughts for 25 points from LeBron James in Wednesday’s 132-117 win over the Indiana Pacers…

1. After spending a few weeks struggling to find a happy compromise with Kyle Korver and the Cavs’ offense, the two sides finally seem to have reached an agreement.

2. When Korver enters in the second quarter with the team’s second unit, there are opportunities for more motion sets and chances to run him off screens, something he has become accustomed to doing throughout most of his career in the NBA. But when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love return, Korver becomes more of a standstill shooter.

3. The result was ideal Wednesday when Korver scored 29 points and made 8-of-9 3-pointers – both on the run and standing still – in his best game in a Cavs uniform. He finished two points shy of his career high.

4. Korver is 18 of 29 on 3-pointers during this four-game winning streak. He shot 41 percent from deep in January after joining the Cavs, so he wasn’t exactly terrible, but he missed a lot of shots he normally makes in what has certainly been an adjustment for him.

5. “It’s a different mindset,” he said. “I’m so used to really trying to seek out shots and most of my shots coming off the move. It’s been that way for a good little while. So to come here, they really don’t want me to move in certain lineups. They want me to stay put. It’s a different mindset to wait for shots instead of seeking out shots, if that makes sense.”

6. Korver obviously played in a motion system in Atlanta, but he said there was also a lot of movement in both Utah and Chicago. Former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau was constantly running him off single and double screens. The last time Korver played in a system where he stood and waited for shots was Philadelphia his first few years in the league, when everything ran through Allen Iverson.

7. “Normally if I don’t run, I don’t get open. I’ve learned I have to run a lot usually to get open. But it’s different here,” Korver said. “The players we have here are amazing. Nothing gets a shooter open like more shooters. And then guys in one-on-one, someone has to help. Someone has to help at some point. So Tristan rolling to the basket creates problems, someone has to sink in, surrounded by shooters, it’s just really hard to guard.”

8. LeBron James was impressed by Korver’s 3 late in the second quarter, when Kevin Love soared a baseline pass from one corner to the other. Korver had to leap to catch it, which gae Glenn Robinson III time to close to Korver, who made the shot anyway with a hand in his face.

9. “That’s just a sharpshooter right there,” James said. “Don’t need much space at all. Because once he rises, he’s just tall. He’s big. And he just let it go.”

10. Korver could make his first start with the Cavs on Thursday at Oklahoma City if coach Tyronn Lue goes through with his plan of resting all three of his stars. Lue said after the game he’s leaning toward sitting James, Love and Kyrie Irving, but he won’t make a final determination until Thursday.

11. Most everyone credited the Cavs’ big third quarter Thursday to the defensive effort. The Pacers made just 8-of-23 shots and turned the ball over four times in the quarter, allowing the Cavs to outscore them 40-18. It was the most lopsided scoring quarter in the Cavs’ favor since April 13, 2015 when they also outscored the Detroit Pistons by 22 points in the first quarter.

12. “We got stops and then we got out in transition,” Korver said. “I think that was the biggest part. First half I think they had (63) points. You can’t run as well when the other team scores. This is a team when they get out in transition, you saw the weapons (the Cavs) have. LeBron and Kyrie with the ball in their hands, it’s hard to stop. But you’ve got to get the stop first. Gotta get the rebound. We did that in the third quarter.”

13. James and Irving spoke recently about getting back to their defensive identity, which begins with pick-and-roll coverages. The Cavs got away from their principles and began changing too much of what they wanted to do too often. James recently went to Lue and told him he thought it was time to start simplifying things and Lue agreed.

14. “We’re just going back to our staple. We had a great conversation with our coaching staff, myself and T-Lue and we just want to get back to what we do,” James said. “No matter if the offense is scoring, no matter how they’re playing, let’s just stick to that first and then if we need to make adjustments we will. Everybody is getting more and more comfortable with what we’re doing, what we’ve been doing in the past and it’s helped out a lot.”

15. Irving, meanwhile, scored 29 points Wednesday and now is returning to the Skirvin hotel for the first time since his bed bugs incident. I talked to him about it briefly after the game. He’s obviously less than thrilled.

16. Funny postgame moment. Lue had people visiting from his hometown of Mexico, Mo. After James finished his postgame scrum, Lue told him he had some guys who wanted to meet James and take a picture with him.

17. “C’mon man, now?” James said. “Man, I’m in a towel. Trying to eat a sandwich.”

18. Yes, James was wearing a towel and soaking his feet in ice while eating a chicken sandwich, but that didn’t stop Lue, who was playfully (I think) shoved me and others out of the way to make room.

19. “I don’t care,” Lue said. "They here from Mexico, Missouri. I’ll take you from the head up.”

20. When discussing his minutes (which incidentally don't seem to be going down anytime soon), James called his relationship with Lue a marriage prior to the game Wednesday morning. I reminded him of this as he shook his head, mouth full of chicken, less than thrilled at what was happening. “It’s a marriage, remember?” I told him. “Now’s your turn to compromise.” He didn’t laugh, but I did.

21. Iman Shumpert missed the game against the Pacers and will miss the game against the Thunder, leaving the Cavs with just eight healthy bodies. Shumpert is hopeful he can return Saturday at home against the Denver Nuggets, but he isn’t sure yet.

22. Shumpert’s ankle swelled up on him immediately during Monday’s overtime win at Washington. He told me he thinks he took his shoe off too soon after it happened. Usually, he said, he’ll just retie his shoe tighter, but he went back to get the ankle retaped. He took his shoe off, and within a minute or two the ankle was huge. That’s why he needed the boot and crutches to get out of the locker room Monday night, but he was back on the floor getting shots up Wednesday morning – even though he was supposed to be resting.

23. Should be interesting at OKC if Lue rests everyone. I’ve already heard from fans on Twitter who spent hundreds of dollars for tickets. They’re angry and disappointed. It’s the same pattern every time guys rest. It would be ideal if Lue didn’t rest all three at once, particularly on the road against Western Conference teams. It would be better for fans if he at least split up guys’ days off.

24. But by doing it this way, he’s maximizing the chance at victory. Why reduce the personnel twice and risk losing both games when he can play everyone in at least one game and increase the odds of at least gaining a split in the two games? Strategically it makes sense.

25. Say a prayer for Jordan McRae and Kay Felder. They could be getting a healthy dose of Russell Westbrook. Talk to you Thursday from Chesapeake Energy Arena.