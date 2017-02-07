Cavs 140, Wizards 135; Jason Lloyd's 32 thoughts on LeBron's shot, Love's pass and more trade rumors

WASHINGTON: Thirty-two thoughts for 32 points from LeBron James in Monday’s 140-135 overtime win against the Washington Wizards…

1. It’s hard for an off-court headline to trump a game like this, but the idea that LeBron James is willing to put a shipping label on Kevin Love and send him off to New York will do it.

2. The New York Daily News’ report that James is pushing the front office to acquire Carmelo Anthony even if the price is Love was refuted during and after Monday’s game. Then James torched the report after the game.

3. “It’s trash,” James said. “And the guy who wrote it is trash, too, for writing that, especially during the game like that.”

4. Well then.

5. Now it’s important to note that the writer, Frank Isola, also wrote that the Knicks and Cavs were discussing a deal last year around the trade deadline involving Anthony and Love. And he was 100 percent correct. I talked to executives with two other teams who acknowledged they were called in to try and facilitate a potential deal.

6. It’s also accurate that James has previously pushed the Cavs to acquire Anthony dating back to last season. The Cavs have considered a deal involving Love and Anthony this season. But that’s not the same as saying the Cavs have considered trading Love for Anthony straight up or that James is encouraging it. From all accounts, that’s not happening.

7. “He’s not going anywhere,” coach Tyronn Lue said of Love. For the record, former coach David Blatt told reporters during summer league in 2014 that Andrew Wiggins “wasn’t going anywhere.” A month later, Wiggins was on a plane to Minnesota.

8. The relationship between James and Love certainly has improved since their first season together. Winning the championship last year helped and so has Love finding his stride in the Cavs’ system this year. He scored 39 points Monday, his second-highest total of the season, and he’s the only player in the East averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds (he’s averaging 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds after Monday).

9. Trade negotiations are rarely black and white. There is always a level of haze. As I wrote Sunday, the question the Cavs have been asking themselves is who gives them a better chance at beating the Warriors: Love or Anthony? That’s the only question that matters.

10. There’s no denying how terrific Love has been this season. As Lue has said on multiple occasions, January was difficult on him because of the back problems and the food poisoning, which cost him 10 pounds. But Love keeps insisting the back problems are behind him now. Since he has totaled 62 points and 28 rebounds in two games since returning, he certainly seems to be right. Love bluntly called the Daily News report “a lie.”

11. “What do they say? A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put his pants on,“ Love said, citing a famous quote that he heard while watching the "The Crown," the popular HBO show. “It’s just not true. It’s almost laughable.”

12. Love’s full-court heave to James at the end of regulation Monday was one of the best plays you’ll ever see in a game. The Cavs call it "touchdown," which is certainly fitting. They trailed by three with 3.4 seconds left because James blew an uncontested layup on the previous possession.

13. James acknowledged he traveled trying to get around John Wall, and that it disrupted his timing going to the basket. He’s made that play countless times before, but this time James missed it. And after Bradley Beal sank two free throws at the other end, defeat seemed assured.

#KingJames Lebron with the fadeaway out of bounds 3 point shot to tie the game😱 pic.twitter.com/rnkcLv6atJ — $ROB$ (@GULLYKING82) February 7, 2017

14. Then Love grabbed the ball and took a step back because he likes heaving those passes off his back foot. He throws it chest-high because that’s how he grew up shooting the ball, back when he was a kid and playing three grades up. He didn’t learn how to shoot the right way until he was much older.

15. When Love got the pass away clean to James, “I knew we had a chance,” Channing Frye said. “That pass was the key to it.”

16. James caught it near the corner, dribbled once, pivoted behind the 3-point line and launched, banking it in. It immediately reminded me of the shot he made at the end of Game 2 of the conference finals in 2009 to beat the Orlando Magic at the buzzer.

17. The stakes weren’t nearly as high tonight and the inbound pass was much more difficult for Love, but the result was the same. James was talking Monday morning about Tom Brady’s coolness under pressure and how they both share that ability to remain calm in the clutch. He demonstrated it again with that shot.

18. “I think every shot’s going in,” James said.

19. James works on off-balance shots during practice and shootarounds, but the Cavs don’t practice much these days, so they certainly don’t spend much time working on those types of plays. Frye said they’ll spend 5-10 minutes every couple of weeks working on end-game situations. They only have two or three plays, but Love said they have counters inside all of them depending on how teams defend it. Still, it isn’t a situation the Cavs spend a lot of time practicing as a whole, yet Love and James pulled it off brilliantly when defeat seemed assured.

20. “Kev gave me a great pass,” James said. “I just trusted my shot and was able to bank it home.”

21. The fact the Cavs rallied and won after James fouled out within the first minute of overtime is significant. It’s worth mentioning again that this team is just 4-18 in games James has missed since he returned to Cleveland three years ago.

22. Trailing 127-122 following a Kelly Oubre 3-pointer with 3:44 left in overtime and no LeBron around to bail them out was a difficult test, but Tristan Thompson’s jumper and Kyle Korver’s 3-pointer tied the game. Then Kyrie Irving made another 3-pointer from the wing on a shot similar to the 3 he made to beat the Warriors in Game 7.

23. Irving scored 11 points in overtime – all after James fouled out – after LeBron scored 13 in the fourth quarter. There were 11 ties and 12 lead changes just in the fourth quarter and overtime of what was one of the most exciting games of the regular season.

24. “Man, we got championship DNA,” James said. “Guys have been in position where they know how to close out games, especially Kyrie. Kev was huge tonight, gave us an All-Star performance. … Big road win for us.”

25. The win ended the Wizards’ 17-game home winning streak. Lue kept saying today the Cavs were the last team to beat them here, but that isn’t true. The Wizards’ last home loss prior to Monday was against Orlando on Dec. 6. Still, a mighty impressive streak from a young team that is quickly growing and improving under first-year coach Scott Brooks. These two teams could easily meet again in the postseason.

26. James passed for a career-high 17 assists, moving ahead of former Cavs coach Lenny Wilkens for 13th place on the all-time list. James now has 7,227 for his career. Irving played 44 minutes after missing the last game with what the team called a quadriceps injury.

27. The only sour note on the night was Iman Shumpert, who left in the third quarter with a sprained left ankle and did not return. He left the arena on crutches and in a walking boot. It isn’t clear yet how severe the sprain is, but Shumpert said the crutches and boot were just to get him back to the team hotel.

28. The Cavs are staying over in Washington before flying to Indianapolis on Tuesday. They were supposed to practice Monday at Georgetown, but that was cancelled after the overtime game.

29. Lue said he would’ve been fine had the Cavs lost this game because of the way they competed. The Wizards clearly were up for this game and Verizon Center felt like a playoff atmosphere.

30. John Wall said before this game it might be the biggest regular season game he’s ever played in. That seems a bit dramatic, but the Wizards were clearly feeling themselves after winning seven straight coming in. Wall scored 22 points and passed for 12 assists and Bradley Beal scored 41 points, one shy of his career high, in the loss.

31. “This is a game we should’ve won,” Wall said. “Give a lot of credit to them and LeBron made a heck of a shot that he will probably make one out of a million times. … Everything we’ve been doing, playing team basketball, moving the ball, knocking down big shots, competing on both ends of the floor and having a lot of heart. We showed that again tonight and I hope a lot of people respect that. It is probably one of the best games of the year.”

32. Cavs and Pacers on Wednesday from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Talk to you then.