Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavs' Kevin Love sets franchise record for points, 3-pointers in a quarter vs. Blazers

By Jason Lloyd Published: November 23, 2016

CLEVELAND: Kevin Love scored 34 points and made eight 3-pointers in the first quarter of Cleveland’s game Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Both marks are franchise records

Love made his first seven shots, including six 3-pointers, and finished the quarter shooting 11 of 14.

LeBron James held the previous team mark for points in a quarter with 24, which he achieved on three different occasions. Love already surpassed his season-high of 27 points. His career-high is 51.

Klay Thompson still holds the NBA record for most points in a quarter with 37.

The Cavs led 46-31 after the first quarter, matching the franchise record for most points in a quarter.  

