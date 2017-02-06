Cavs vehemently deny report LeBron willing to trade Love for Carmelo; LeBron calls it 'trash'

WASHINGTON: The Cavaliers vehemently denied a report both privately and publicly Monday that LeBron James is in favor of trading Kevin Love if it means obtaining Carmelo Anthony.

“It’s trash. And the guy who wrote it is trash, too, for writing that, especially during the game like that,” James said following the Cavs’ 140-135 overtime victory against the Washington Wizards. The story broke during the game. “It’s always about outside noise and that’s just outside noise for us. We gotta focus on what needs to be done and that’s to continue to compete for a championship. And we got who we got. Our GM will do a great job of figuring out if we need something else, but right now we’re in a good place.”

The New York Daily News reported that James is pushing for the Cavs to acquire Anthony even if it means giving up Love, who scored a team-high 39 points, his second-highest scoring game of the season, and grabbed 12 rebounds in Monday’s win.

“We’re going to trade him tonight,” coach Tyronn Lue joked after the game. “Kevin should be happy that teams want him. But he’s not going anywhere.”

Love called the report a lie and cited a quote he heard while watching the HBO show "The Crown."

“That is a lie. What do they say? A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put his pants on, Love said. “It’s just not true. It’s almost laughable.”

Love later posted the same quote on his Instagram account.

The two teams have discussed a trade involving Anthony and Love since last season, but that was before Love found his rhythm in the Cavaliers’ system. He is averaging 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds and is headed back to the All-Star game for the first time since arriving in Cleveland. He has totaled 62 points and 28 rebounds in two games since returning from a back injury.

“I’m on this team,” Love said. “I’m going to be on this team and we want to win with the guys that we have.”