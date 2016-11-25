Cavs will attend Ohio State-Michigan game as a team

CLEVELAND: LeBron James is crossing another item off his bucket list Saturday when the entire Cavs team travels to Columbus to watch the second-ranked Buckeyes face third-ranked Michigan.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Friday the entire team is attending the game, then will fly from Columbus to Philadelphia for Sunday’s afternoon game against the 76ers.

“Just thought it’d be nice for the guys,” said Lue, who has spent two weeks planning the trip alongside General Manager David Griffin and Mark Cashman, the team’s director of operations who handles all of the travel plans. “It’s always good to throw your guys a bone through this long season, all the things we have to do and being together. I just thought it’d be something good for us to do and to enjoy.”

The Cavs love to have fun. The appearance at Ohio Stadium comes a month after the players watched two World Series games as a team. A number of players also attended a Kanye West concert this year. James also attended the Browns-Cowboys game recently with teammate J.R. Smith.

Lue was able to spend time with Ohio State coach Urban Meyer during the Cavs’ preseason trip to Columbus and Meyer invited the Cavs’ back to watch them play.

“Just supporting all the teams in Ohio,” Lue said. “Being around the Ohio State campus and seeing everything and all the tradition, it was great. It’s great to go back and be there, be a part of 2 vs. 3, a big game for the state of Ohio. We want to be there to support and enjoy the game.”

James said earlier in the week he has never attended an Ohio State-Michigan game and called it another “bucket list” item. He has supplied Buckeyes players with versions of his Nike LeBrons to wear in the game if they choose.