Channing Frye's father dies less than a month after death of his mother

Cavs center Channing Frye is dealing with the death of another parent. Less than a month after his mother died, Frye wrote on his Instagram account Thanksgiving Day that his father has died, too.

“On a day for thanks. Be thankful for the person next to you,” Frye wrote. “My father passed away today. Y’all better love on your family.”

It’s unclear yet whether Frye will play Friday when the Cavs host the Dallas Mavericks. He is averaging 11.3 points and shooting 49 percent from 3-point range this season as one of the team’s key reserves. He missed two games last month to mourn the death of his mother.