Dahntay Jones blasts Donald Trump's 'locker room talk' excuse as ignorant

ATLANTA: Cavs veteran Dahntay Jones said it was “ignorant” for Donald Trump to justify sexist comments he made a decade ago as “locker room talk.” Jones tweeted Sunday his disapproval and reiterated it Monday prior to the Cavs’ preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks.

“I thought it was an unfair characterization of what goes on in our locker rooms,” Jones said. “I thought it was basically ignorant and I just didn’t agree with it.”

Trump has apologized for a conversation he had in 2005 when he bragged about kissing and groping women, but repeated throughout Sunday night’s debate that it was locker room talk. Jones, a 13-year NBA veteran who has played for eight different organizations, said that simply isn’t the case.

“We talk about all types of different issues. We talk about politics, we talk about basketball, we talk about women,” Jones said. “But we never make the conversation about making sexual advances at women, taking advantage of women. Those are just things that doesn’t go on in our locker rooms.”

Jones, 35, is fighting for a roster spot at the end of the bench after he won a championship last season with the Cavs. He played a key stretch during the Game 6 victory against the Warriors in the Finals and remains well respected among his teammates. He tweeted during Sunday’s debate, “Claiming Trump’s comments are “locker room banter” is to suggest they are somehow acceptable. They aren’t.” His remarks come one week after LeBron James endorsed Hillary Clinton for president.

“Ignorance in my opinion,” Jones said of Trump’s remarks. “As a man who has daughters, as a man who has a mother, who has a wife, it was just wrong.”