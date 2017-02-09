Derrick Williams to sign 10-day contract with Cavs

Six years later, Derrick Williams is a Cleveland Cavalier after all.

Williams will sign a 10-day contract with the Cavs today and should be available tonight when they play at the Oklahoma City Thunder, a source with knowledge of the signing said. The Vertical first reported Williams’ deal.

Williams was the second overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves behind Kyrie Irving, which stirred a debate among fans and even within the organization over whom to draft with the first overall pick. Irving will appear in his fourth All-Star game this month, he has won the Rookie of the Year award and he’s an NBA champion. This will be Williams’ fifth team after he was released earlier this week by the Miami Heat.

He has averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in his career. At 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds, he provides another wing option, but he doesn’t address the team’s biggest need of a point guard.

Even on just a 10-day deal, Williams will cost the Cavs at least a couple hundred thousand in luxury taxes.