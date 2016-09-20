All CATEGORIES
Former Kent guard Nate Reinking to be named Charge head coach

By Jason Lloyd Published: September 20, 2016

Former Kent State guard Nate Reinking will be named the new head coach of the Canton Charge, the Cavs' Development League affiliate, a league source told the Beacon Journal. Reinking, 42, left Kent as the seventh-leading scorer in school history in 1996 before playing overseas for nearly two decades.

Reinking earned British citizenship during his playing days and played for Great Britain in the 2012 London Olympics. He has been an assistant with the Charge since 2013 and takes over for Jordi Fernandez, who recently left to join the Denver Nuggets’ coaching staff. Fernandez leaves as the winningest coach in Charge history following consecutive conference championship appearances.

