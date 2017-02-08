Iman Shumpert out vs. Pacers, LeBron could sit Thursday at Thunder

INDIANAPOLIS: Iman Shumpert will not play tonight against the Indiana Pacers because of a sprained left ankle, but LeBron James will play despite the Cavs being in the midst of three games in four nights.

Coach Tyronn Lue, however, said it’s likely James will rest tomorrow at Oklahoma City if his minutes are in the high 30s or low 40s again.

Shumpert was off crutches and out of the walking boot Wednesday morning. He was even on the court taking shots, although Lue said he was supposed to be resting.

DeAndre Liggins will start tonight at shooting guard for the Cavs. The Pacers have won seven straight.