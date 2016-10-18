Kyrie Irving leaves early with calf tightness in Cavs' 96-91 loss to Wizards in preseason finale

COLUMBUS: LeBron James scored 18 points and Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Cavaliers’ 96-91 loss to the Washington Wizards Tuesday at Ohio State in the final preseason tune-up. The Cavs will have a week off prior to the season opener Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

Kyrie Irving left in the second quarter with left calf tightness and did not return, although the injury isn’t considered serious. Coach Tyronn Lue held him out for precautionary reasons.

J.R. Smith started at shooting guard in his first appearance since signing a four-year contract, although he played just 12 minutes and scored four points, including one 3-pointer. Smith will spend the last week of preseason getting his legs back.

“We’re going to scrimmage a little more and play a lot more, and hopefully he can get his conditioning through practice,” Lue said.

Lue treated Tuesday as a bit of a dress rehearsal for the regular season. James, appearing in just his third preseason game, played into the third quarter and exited for good after 25 minutes. Kevin Love scored 15 points – all in the first quarter – before departing in the third quarter after playing 20 minutes.

Now that the preseason is over, the Cavs could begin trimming their roster at any point. Lue left open the possibility the Cavs begin the season carrying only 14 players, particularly since Mo Williams’ contract situation continues to muddy the waters.

The Cavs finish the preseason 2-4.

NBA general managers predicted Tuesday that James will win his fifth Most Valuable Player award this season, while also predicting the Cavs to lose to the Golden State Warriors in a threequel in the NBA Finals.