Kyrie Irving leaves preseason game with calf tightness, will not return

COLUMBUS: Kyrie Irving left Tuesday’s preseason game against the Washington Wizards with left calf tightness and will not return, according to the team.

Irving left for good with 8:22 left in the second quarter. He was scoreless in 10 minutes Tuesday and finishes the preseason playing in three games. Coach Ty Lue is treating Tuesday’s preseason game at Ohio State as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, but now he’s doing it without his point guard.

Irving’s injury isn’t considered serious, they’re just being cautious with him since Tuesday marked the preseason finale. The Cavs open the regular season next Tuesday at home against the New York Knicks.