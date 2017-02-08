LeBron James, Cavs not ready to decrease his heavy minutes

INDIANAPOLIS: The original plan regarding LeBron James’ minutes appears to have been postponed. He isn’t showing any signs of resting more anytime soon.

James’ minutes were supposed to start tapering off near the end of January or beginning of February, yet he’s averaged 39.8 over his last nine games. He has dropped from the league leader in minutes played to second, however, behind Kyle Lowry. At 32, James is averaging 37.6 minutes per game this season, his highest number since returning to Cleveland.

“He’s being bull-headed about it,” Lue said Wednesday. “He doesn’t want to back down because he says he’s in a good rhythm right now.”

James said the minutes discussion is a “two-way street” with Lue and even referred to their relationship as a marriage, but made it clear he doesn’t believe he needs to slow down.

He will play Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers, but Lue said it’s likely he’ll sit Thursday at Oklahoma City if he’s again in the high 30s or low 40s against the Pacers.

“I’m fine,” James said. “Coach is going to do a good job of looking at my numbers and trying to get me rest throughout the game, but I don’t see me having slowed down. My numbers are up. We’ve been in a good groove and if I get rest (a) couple minutes here throughout the game, couple minutes there, off days, things of that nature, it helps the body. But it’s whatever coach wants to do.”

Lue said it’s important for the Cavs to put teams away when they have big leads so he can get extra rest, but that has always been a problem for this team. The latest example was Saturday’s game at New York, when the Cavs led by 27 late in the third quarter, yet James had to play the entire fourth because the Knicks pulled within 11.

In order to combat the heavy workload, Lue has cancelled most of the team’s scheduled practices the last couple of months. He did so again Tuesday when he scratched a practice at Georgetown during the team’s off day in Washington following Monday’s overtime win.

“We just have to play it by ear. If we’ve got the chance to get him rest, we’ve got to get him rest. When we get up on teams, we have to put teams away so his minutes will go down,” Lue said. “We’ve got to be conscious of that and see where it goes.”