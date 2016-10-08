LeBron James happy to help lift Indians with teammates ... and J.R. Smith

INDEPENDENCE: If a career in Hollywood or NBA ownership doesn’t work out, LeBron James might have a future as a hype man. James addressed the Progressive Field crowd Friday prior to the Indians’ 6-0 win over the Boston Red Sox.

“It’s just great that we’re able to support each other,” James said. “Our city has been through so much as far as professional sports the last 50 years, we don't have to go over that, we already know what it is. So to be able to support each other when guys are trying to make a push or something, something that's achievable, or something that you've been dreaming about, it means a lot to all of us.”

A number of Cavs players and coaches attended the game, including one former Cav who hopes to play for them again any day now. J.R. Smith was part of the fun despite his contract dispute. In fact, Smith has spent plenty of time with Cavs players the last few weeks – everywhere except on the court.

“J.R. is always going to be around us,” James said. “He’s a brother of ours and a guy that means so much to this team. Mentally I don’t really bring up this side because obviously we know he wants to be here, we want him here and we need him here. Both sides have to try to figure it out hopefully sooner than later. It’s always good to see him and we can’t wait until we get him.”

Smith has a daughter in school here, which is big reason why he has remained in Cleveland during the dispute.

“When we’re on the court we definitely feel him not here,” James said. “Every time we step out on the floor and don’t see him out on the floor it affects our team. Things should get done soon, hopefully.”