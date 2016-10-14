LeBron James has plans to go to college once his schedule allows

INDEPENDENCE: Now that LeBron James has set the foundation for at-risk Akron kids to receive college degrees, James is ready to start down the path himself – once his schedule allows it.

“I’m signed up at the University of Akron for whenever I’m able to get a little bit of down time. That’s always been a conversation that took place to take some college courses, take some classes,” he said. “So right now I just do a lot of reading, book reading, and obviously I’m around some really good people that I kind of take their knowledge and sort it into my mind.”

James’ foundation previously secured full scholarships to Akron for all kids who complete his “I PROMISE” program and fulfill some other requirements. Now the foundation is establishing the “I PROMISE Institute” to give them the tutors and support necessary to ensure they graduate college. James’ inaugural class of third graders are now in eighth grade. The institute will be in place by the time the kids begin college.

“We’re putting these kids in college and getting them education, but also the success rate of graduating college is very low as well even once you get to college,” James said Thursday. “We wanted to figure out a way where we could help these kids graduate college and that’s where the institute came from. … Just trying to make a difference."

As for what James would study, he said he’s fond of both world history and math.

“I love world history, just the history of how everything was put together. I love that part of things, and people that founded the world, made this world such a beautiful place. I’m pretty fond of that,” James said. “I love when I go around, obviously every summer traveling places, and it’s kind of unique to see how we kind of built things. Who kind of ruled places at certain points of time. It’s pretty cool.”