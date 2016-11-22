LeBron James misses practice Tuesday to give testimony in Billy Hunter's wrongful termination suit

INDEPENDENCE: LeBron James missed Cavs practice Tuesday to give his deposition in the wrongful termination suit of former players union executive director Billy Hunter. James serves as vice president of the players union. James Jones is the secretary/treasurer and was also served in the lawsuit, but it’s unclear whether he has given his deposition. Jones was at practice Tuesday.

The players union fired Hunter in 2013 amidst allegations of nepotism. Hunter’s suit is seeking more than $10 million in damages. James was not voted in as vice president until February 2015.

James will be available to play Wednesday when the Cavs host the Portland Trail Blazers.