LeBron James stars in new, weird Sprite commercial

With the NBA season about to start, the biggest stars in basketball are beginning to show up in more and more commercials. Of course, that means more featuring Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

He's back in another commercial for Sprite, and it's weird. While most commercials implicitly tell you why you need the product their showcasing, that's not the case here.

"I'd never tell you to drink Sprite, even if I was in a commercial for Sprite, which I am," James says. "I'd ask you."

The man on the piano is Atlanta hip-hop star Lil Yachty parodying his single "Minnesota."

The commercial is part of an ad campaign called "Wanna Sprite." James has been a pitch man for Sprite since 2003.