LeBron James won't play again until preseason finale at Ohio State

ATLANTA: LeBron James feels great physically. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue would like to keep it that way. As a result, James won’t play again until the Cavs’ preseason finale next Tuesday at Ohio State.

Lue is planning to use the preseason finale against the Washington Wizards as his dress rehearsal for the regular season. They’ll still have nearly a full week between the preseason and the start of the regular season. James won’t play tonight against the Atlanta Hawks or in the back-to-back Thursday at home against the Toronto Raptors and Friday at the Chicago Bulls.

“Since Coach Lue took over, it’s what Coach wants,” James said. “I would love to play in that game (at Ohio State) but at the same time, we’ll go with what Coach wants to do, and he said he wanted me to play game one (in the preseason) and then see how I feel after that game. I was able to play against Philly as well.”

It was right about this time last year when James received an injection to combat back problems. He was shut down for the remainder of the preseason. This time, however, James said an injection isn’t necessary. Back problems rarely get better with age, but James at least has prevented things from worsening.

“I’ve just been very smart,” he said. “I've reached out to a few smart people and I've always taken my body very seriously. Some things you can't control, like you know with my back, I had that issue. And I just started doing a lot of reading and trying to seek out a lot of counseling from people who've worked with backs, worked with bodies, and I've been fortunate to be put in a position where I can contact anyone that's in a position that can help, so I'm always open to how I can recreate my body, make my body feel a lot better.”

With Lue resting all of his starters tonight, the Cavs will start Kay Felder, Dahntay Jones, Jordan McRae, James Jones and Cory Jefferson against the Hawks. Lue will return to his regular starters – minus James – for Thursday’s home game against the Raptors.