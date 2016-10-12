Mo Williams, still with Cavs, has surgery on left knee

INDEPENDENCE: The relationship between Mo Williams and the Cavaliers took another curious turn Wednesday when Williams posted a picture to his Instagram account of himself in a hospital bed. Williams underwent surgery Wednesday on his problematic left knee and seemed to take a dig at the Cavs in the process.

“You know the crazy thing is, I haven’t been 100% in quite a while,” Williams wrote on his Instagram account. “Nobody and I repeat nobody actually gave a damn about my health but me. Taking control of my own career/life.”

Williams informed the Cavs the day before training camp opened he was retiring. He was diagnosed with chondromalacia last season, which pertains to cartilage damage in the knee. He was given an injection, but surgery was not recommended by team doctors. Williams sought a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, who also advised against surgery, one league source said. Williams instead went to noted shoulder and knee surgeon Dr. David Altchek, who performed Kevin Love’s shoulder surgery last year. Altchek operated on Williams on Wednesday.

“Wish me luck today with my surgery,” Williams wrote on his Twitter account. “Just found out it’s a little worst (sic), which means a longer recovery.”

Since Williams never filed his retirement papers with the league, according to a source, he still counts on the Cavs’ 15-man roster. The two sides have been unable to reach agreement on a buyout of his $2.2 million contract to this point.