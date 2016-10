You come at the king, you best not miss.

That may have been the mantra of Omar Little on The Wire, but it applies to the Cleveland Cavaliers this year just as well. At least that was the message conveyed in a new hype video released by the NBA today featuring Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving.

MORE: Cavaliers’ LeBron James, NBA confident that labor agreement in near future

So if you can't wait for the regular season to begin on Oct. 25, this video brings the hype.