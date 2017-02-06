Tyronn Lue gives Tom Brady all credit for Super Bowl win; LeBron calls comebacks great for fans

WASHINGTON: For all the praise Cavs coach Tyronn Lue has heaped on Bill Belichick the last few days, he couldn’t give Belichick the credit for the New England Patriots’ stunning comeback Sunday night in Super Bowl LI.

“He didn’t have much to do with that. It was all about Tom Brady,” Lue said Monday. “And that’s the luxury you have when you have LeBron James and Kyrie Irving who you can just give the ball to and say, ‘Listen: Make it happen. Put us on your back.’ That’s what Tom Brady did last night.”

Lue and Belichick have a relationship that dates back to Lue’s days as an assistant coach in Boston. Now they have something else in common: Both coached teams that pulled off the biggest comebacks in their sport. The Cavs became the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to win a championship and the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit – the largest in any Super Bowl – to beat the Falcons. It was the equivalent to coming back from 3-1 down in a series.

Throw in the Chicago Cubs rallying from a 3-1 deficit against the Indians in the World Series, Clemson rallying from 14-0 to beat Alabama for the national championship and it has been a year of dramatic comebacks in sports.

“I guess you’d rather have a lead than not have a lead, but at the end of the day, the two teams in that championship final are there for a reason,” James said. “They both have an uncanny ability to just not give up no matter the circumstances. Just look at what’s been going on in our major sports. Let’s just say it’s been great for the fans.”

Added Lue: “Everyone counted them out. They counted us out the same exact way and for those guys to come back and win was just unbelievable.”