Tyronn Lue leaves open possibility for Kevin Garnett to join Cavs coaching staff

INDEPENDENCE: Doc Rivers always told Tyronn Lue he would save a spot on his coaching staff in case Lue ever wanted to coach after retirement. Now Lue is doing the same for future Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

Lue acknowledged Thursday he has discussed the possibility of Garnett joining the Cavs’ coaching staff in some capacity, although Garnett remains undecided on his future.

“I talked to him about it. I know his wife is pushing for it a lot,” Lue said. “Brandi is pushing for it, trying to get him to come and coach. He says he’s not ready yet. He goes back, ‘I might do it,’ but he’s back and forth. We’ll see. But I’d definitely make a spot for him if he wanted to come back and coach.”

Lue referred to Garnett, who turned 40 in May, as “one of my best friends” and was sad to see him retire.

“Didn’t want to see him do it. I thought he would’ve been the first player in NBA history to play in his teens, 20s, 30s and 40s,” Lue said. “I just thought that would’ve been great for him.”

Garnett played 21 seasons and ranks fifth in NBA history in games played and third in minutes. He’s in the top 20 in scoring, field goals made, steals and blocks and he’s in the top 10 in rebounds.

“All the guys that tried to mimic him, the things he did with the powder first and having his boys in the commercials first. Everything he’s done, he’s been a trendsetter,” Lue said. “Just seeing him leave the game and the way he played every night on a night to night basis, every practice from me being with him in Boston, just how he approached the game every single day. He was just like LeBron. One of the easiest guys to coach as far as being a superstar, as far as telling him what to do, they would do it. If they didn’t like what you were doing, they’d pull you out to the side and tell you. They’d never call you out in front of everybody. Just having respect for everybody from the janitor to the owner. That’s our motto. Him, Kobe and Duncan at the same time is bad for the game. But we all get old. It’s all part of the game.”