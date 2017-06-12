32 Walk-Off Thoughts following the Indians 4-2 win over the White Sox

1. Indians manager Terry Francona told Erik Gonzalez after Saturday night’s game that he would be in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon’s game.

2. How did Gonzalez respond to starting at second base and batting ninth? Well, he totaled two hits in three at bats, one run batted in and scored one run at bat, and contributed to two double plays and three other outs defensively to lead the Indians to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox before a crowd of 26,611 at Progressive Field.

3. Gonzalez: “I try to do my routine everyday like if I’m going to play. I prepare everyday by taking ground balls at different positions and taking [batting practice].”

4. Francona inserted Gonzalez into the lineup to give Jason Kipnis a break with White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana on the mound. Right fielder Daniel Robertson batted leadoff in place of Kipnis and went 1-for-3 at bat.

5. Francona on Gonzalez: “He was in the middle of everything. I thought the thing that probably pleased me the most was – we’ve been kind of stressing being ready for the first pitch. Carlos [Carrasco] has a [11]-pitch at bat [to the leadoff batter] and a kid [Leury Garcia] hits a ball off his glove and he made one of the best plays I’ve seen all year and then [Carlos] Santana with a pick [at first base to record the out].

6. More Tito on Gonzalez: “You never know, but that is a hard way to start a game. . . . Because he was ready and talented, we got an out.”

7. Gonzalez started two double plays that Abreu hit into in the third and eighth innings. Lindor made the pivot on both plays at second base and Santana caught the ball at first.

8. Carrasco on Gonzalez: “He made that nice play [in the first inning]. Gonzalez, he was good. If he didn’t stop that, it was a base hit, right to the middle. He was there to make that play. . . . He’s really good. He made a nice play today. He got an RBI too. He stayed in the game trying to do the little things.”

9. Francona sees that Gonzalez is still developing as a player, and the veteran manager also saw an opportunity to let Kipnis enjoy a game from the dugout and catch his breath.

10. Francona: “[Jason’s] kind of struggling a little bit and I could see he was frustrated [Saturday] night, so I’ve been trying to find some time and games for Erik anyway. [Erik] has done a really good job. He is a good worker and he is a great kid. I worry about him not playing enough. That is why I wanted him to play today. He is young and he needs to continue to get better and it is hard to do that when you are not playing a lot.”

11. Francona said he would like to get Gonzalez more playing time, but Kipnis and shortstop Francisco Lindor are ahead of him on the depth chart with all-star credentials.

12. Francona: “That’s kind of the dilemma. The guys that he could play for, they are everyday guys. They don’t sit very often. That’s kind of what I was talking about before. I worry about it a little bit because I don’t ever want to get in the way of his development. But to his credit, you can see that he’s staying sharp, he’s not losing a step defensively for sure and he’s been hitting in the cage with Van Bo [hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo] and those guys. It’s just nice to see him have some success in a game. One, it helps us win. But two, you just feel better that he’s okay.”

13. Additionally, Gonzalez credited former Indians utility player Michael Martinez for helping him adjust to the role of a big league backup after starting a majority of the time in the minor leagues.

14. The Indians (31-29) won two out of three games in the series with the White Sox (26-35), and will return to action on Tuesday when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series at Progressive Field.

15. Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a double, a run and a walk on Sunday. He also launched a long drive to left in the sixth inning that hit the Budweiser Home Run Porch bridge on the fly well beyond the home run fence. Umpires initially ruled the blast a foul ball and after video review stood by that call.

16. Francona: “Wow, what a . . . my guess is it probably could have been called fair, but because of the camera angles it is not going to get overturned. That’s what I was talking to [home plate umpire] Mike Everitt about. Like if they call that fair off the bat, they are not going to overturn it either way. We were kind of discussing that it would be nice if at some point they had some uniformity on camera angles and things like that.”

17. Encarnacion proceeded to ground out in that at bat, but the free agent acquisition from the Toronto Blue Jays is starting to heat up. He has recorded at least one hit in 15 out of his past 17 games dating back to May 21. During the stretch, he has gone 22-for-61 (.361 batting average) with five home runs.

18. Francona: “[Edwin] looks dangerous right now. . . . You could tell he is feeling it.”

19. Lindor’s RBI double in the seventh snapped a 0-for-11 skid and scored Gonzalez, who had also doubled. Lindor leads the Indians with 17 doubles and his 27 RBI are tied for second most on the team with Jose Ramirez and behind Santana (35).

20. Francona: “[Tommy] Kahnle comes in and he’s throwing, I mean he throws really hard. But Frankie’s faced him I think already a couple times and had a few hits. I just thought maybe with the velocity, that might be good for Frankie. He stayed on it and he drove it the other way. You could tell he was excited. Tried to bunt the one time [in the third inning], bounced up and hit him. I like the idea that he’s trying in the midst of not feeling great at the plate, trying to do something productive for us.”

21. Carrasco worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs and seven hits en route to upping his record to 6-3. He struck out four, walked one and hit one.

22. Carrasco: “I think it was my curveball and fastball, those two [were working]. That combination is what I was talking about yesterday with [catcher] Roberto Perez, the way we were going to attack them. That’s what we did.”

23. The Indians scored three runs with two outs prior to Quintana’s exit in the sixth inning. Encarncaion hit a one-out double in the bottom of the second, advanced to third on a Ramirez flyout and scored following a Perez single.

24. The Indians lead reached 3-0 in a bottom of the fourth that featured a couple of singles and a wild pitch. Ramirez reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored on a wild pitch, and Austin Jackson hit a single and scored via a Gonzalez single. The RBI was the first for Gonzalez as a Major Leaguer.

25. The White Sox scored two runs with one out in the sixth inning. Carrasco hit Jose Abreu with a pitch and then allowed consecutive doubles to Avisail Garcia and Todd Frazier. Abreu and Garcia scored on Frazier’s double off the left-center field wall, and then Francona called on Andrew Miller to replace Carrasco.

26. Miller promptly struck out Yolmer Sanchez and Tim Anderson to end the sixth, and then added one more strikeout of Matt Davidson in a scoreless seventh inning.

27. The Indians made it 4-2 in the seventh with the doubles from Gonzalez and Lindor. The double was Gonzalez’s first in the big leagues.

28. Miller pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, Bryan Shaw worked a scoreless eighth inning and Cody Allen recorded his 15th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning. Shaw struck out Avisail Garcia in the eighth and Allen struck out Frazier and Anderson in the ninth.

29. Carrasco: “We have an unbelievable bullpen. As soon as I saw Miller, I said, ‘This inning is over.’ I just left the man on second base right there. Shaw, Cody Allen, it was amazing.”

30. Miller lowered his ERA to 0.29, which is the lowest mark among all relief pitchers in the Majors this season. He has pitched in 31 1/3 innings this season.

31. Francona on Miller: “He is just really good and to boot he is really competitive.”

32. Frazier finished 3-for-4 with two RBI for Chicago and Anderson struck out all four times at bat.