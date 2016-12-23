A look at Edwin Encarnacion, a Christmas gift and now a key piece in the middle of the Indians’ line

Last Christmas, Indians fans received the practical gifts—the baseball equivalent of some nice socks, a pair of needed dress slacks—in the form of Mike Napoli and Rajai Davis, both of whom were reasonably priced free agents who filled two needs on the roster on one-year, lower-risk deals.



As they often had done, the Indians shied away from the big-name free agents and looked for bargains to fill out the roster.



This year, the Indians gave their fans that new Lexus with the big red bow.



Primed with a legitimate opportunity to bring Cleveland its first World Series since 1948, the Indians’ front office has been flexing its muscles since last July, when they acquired one of the best relief pitchers in baseball and a couple of outfielders en route to a run to Game 7.



And on Thursday, the Indians gave their fans a Christmas present substantial to the point that many fans wouldn’t have dared to even realistically expect it in the first place, signing slugger Edwin Encarnacion to a reported three-year, $60 million deal that includes a club option and $5 million buyout for the 2020 season.



Napoli gave the Indians a solid return on investment in his one year in Cleveland, though by the numbers Encarnacion stands as a significant upgrade as one of the top hitters in the game in the last five seasons.



Since 2012, Encarnacion is second in baseball in both home runs (193) and RBI (550). His wRC+ of 146, in that time, ranks him seventh in the game, per FanGraphs. He had a wRC+ of 134 in 2016, which would have been the best mark in the Indians’ lineup. He’s hit at least 34 home runs and driven in at least 98 RBI in each of the past five seasons, and has ranked no lower than 18th in WRC+ in any year since 2012.



Napoli belted 34 home runs for the Indians in 2016, though it was only the second time in his career he eclipsed the 30-home run plateau. His absence made designated hitter/first base the Indians’ biggest need, and they found a sizable—and costly—upgrade.



The Indians being able to attach a club option does help with the deal’s value, though $20 million a year and the loss of their first-round pick in the 2017 draft in June will be felt by a club with a smaller market like Cleveland. But few hitters have been as productive as Encarnacion, and it’s clear the Indians were the recipients of a solid value compared to what a hitter of that quality normally fetches on the open market.



Though, giving that kind of money to a slugger entering his age-34 season will always come with some inherent risks. The Indians’ competitive window in the next 2-4 years, the addition of minority owner, Encarnacion’s perfect fit on the roster and his lowered price tag combined with some added revenue from the World Series run were just enough for the club to outweigh those risks and pull the trigger. There could be some positive signs in that Encarnacion’s batted ball statistics have remained solid. Per FanGraphs, Encarnacion had his second-best line-drive percentage in the past 10 years at 20.4 percent in 2016. And his hard-hit percentage of 37.6 was the second-best mark in his career.



Encarnacion takes Napoli’s place on the roster, though it remains to be seen how he and Carlos Santana will split time at first base and at designated hitter. Last year, Encarnacion split time at first base but as he turns 34, could be headed toward a closer split as an everyday DH. In his career, per FanGraphs, Encarnacion has been either average or below-average at first base, with a career UZR/150 of of -6 and -17 defensive runs saved. Santana has been in that same ballpark, earning -8 DRS and a career UZR/150 of -0.4, just under league average. Santana has also shown an openness to playing in the field more often or, at least, whenever needed.