Ace Corey Kluber dominant again, strikes out 14 as Indians down Blue Jays 8-1 to complete sweep

CLEVELAND: Another start, another franchise record broken by Corey Kluber.



Kluber turned in yet another dominant performance, and the Indians easily took care of the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday to complete the three-game sweep at Progressive Field.



Kluber, cruised all day, allowing just one run on five hits and two walks and striking out a season-high 14 batters in 7 2/3 innings. In doing so, Kluber notched his 10th consecutive start with at least eight strikeouts, setting a franchise record previously held by Bob Feller, when he struck out that many in nine consecutive starts in 1946.



Kluber rewriting the Indians’ record books, and thus moving Feller’s name down a spot, has become the norm recently, as he’s bested multiple streaks that had lasted since World War II or just after. Since he was activated off the disabled list on June 1, he’s been arguably the best pitcher in baseball.



“He’s one of the best in the game,” manager Terry Francona said. “It’s nice when a guy reaches that point and continues to really get after it and work so he can even try to get better. We rely on him so much and he knows that. It’s nice to put his name in there every five days.”



Kluber (8-3) had all the offensive support he’d need only six batters into the bottom of the first inning, as the Indians (51-45) put together a four-run first against Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ (3-7). Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley all singled on four pitches combined to bring home a run. After Jose Ramirez walked to load the bases, Brandon Guyer cleared them with a double, putting the Indians up 4-0.



“That’s always nice,” Kluber said. “To score early is a big boost, let alone to put up four in the first. Kind of spreads things out early. It gives the pitcher a lot of room for error, but it also puts the other guy on the ropes.”



Guyer hasn’t been able to get going this season, hitting below .200 entering Sunday. It made his three-run double a bit sweeter.



“It’s amazing. It’s all I want to do, is try to help the team win,” Guyer said. “And I knew after that, putting up a four-spot in the first inning, with a guy like Kluber on the mound, odds are we’re probably going to have a pretty good chance to win the game. That felt good, felt good to come through and help the team win.”s



In the sixth, Brantley belted a a two-run home run, extending the Indians’ lead to 7-1. It was his sixth home run of the season and first since April 30, a span of 54 games. Lindor, in the fourth, and Yan Gomes, in the seventh, each added RBI singles.



The three-game sweep comes after a rough 1-5 road trip in which the Indians averaged just 2.7 runs per game.



“It was a good three games,” Guyer said. “We just gotta keep clicking on all cylinders. That’s what we did these three games. It’s good to see and that’s the team we think we can be.”